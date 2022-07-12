STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man uses duplicate key to steal money from ATM in Odisha's Berhampur

Sources said that several people had complained to the bank that the ATM kiosk was not dispensing cash even after the amount was deducted from their accounts.

Published: 12th July 2022 03:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2022 08:45 AM

ATM

Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Taking advantage of poor security, an unidentified miscreant has reportedly duped many customers by stealing money with duplicate key from the ATM kiosk of IDBI bank, Sales Tax Chowk in Berhampur since the last fortnight.

Sources said that several people had complained to the bank that the ATM kiosk was not dispensing cash even after the amount was deducted from their accounts. Suspecting foul play, bank staff checked the footage from the CCTV at the ATM kiosk.

The footage revealed that the thief had somehow blocked the channel through which cash comes out of the ATM with the help of a chip. Whenever a customer used to insert the debit or credit card into the machine and punch the keys for withdrawal of money, the machine operated normally. But the cash was blocked in the channel and instead of coming out, got stuck in a chamber.

The CCTV footage also showed that the thief would come to the kiosk every morning. With the help of a duplicate key, he would open the chamber and bring out the cash stashed there overnight. Since he was wearing helmet and face mask, his identity could not be revealed. 

After seeing the footage, bank manager K Praharaj filed a complaint at Baidyanathpur police station on Saturday. Sub inspector A Behera said steps are on to identify the accused and nab him at the earliest. Of late, due to absence of security guards, theft at ATMs of various banks has seen a rise despite adequate installations of CCTVs. 

