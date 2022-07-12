STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha to replicate family planning MIS in urban areas after grassroot success

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Buoyed by the success of Family Planning Logistics Management Information System (FPLMIS) at the grassroots, Odisha government has planned to extend it to urban areas in the State.

The FPLMIS is an online-based system that has effectively managed to streamline the supply system up to the sub-center level in an attempt to ensure contraceptive security to all the target couples. Director of Family Planning Dr Bijay Panigrahi on Monday said measures are being undertaken to scale up the FPLMIS in urban areas under the National Urban Health Mission programme.

Besides, efforts are on strengthening the delivery of newer contraceptives (injectables) to the eligible couples as part of the initiative to expand the basket of choices for the target beneficiaries both at the facility and community level, he said.  

"Comprehensive measures have been undertaken in ensuring quality of care while providing family planning services in our health facilities," Dr Panigrahi said. Malkangiri and Rayagada districts were awarded for family planning service at an event organised on Monday to mark the 'World Population Day'.

Deogarh and Jagatsinghpur were awarded for injectable contraceptive acceptance, Malkangiri and Sonepur for IUCD acceptance, Khurda and Nuapada for implementation of FPLMIS in family planning logistics and supply chain programme and Khurda and Ganjam for implementation of FPLMIS for 2021-22.

Lifetime achievement award for family planning was conferred on Dr Sadananda Panigrahi, Dr Madan Mohan Mohapatra, Dr Sapan Kumar Dinda, Dr Anup Kumar Ghose, Dr Muralidhar Padhi and Dr Deepak Kumar Dehury.

