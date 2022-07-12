STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Orissa High Court issues stay order on Talcher-Bimlagarh rail line project

The Talcher-Bimlagarh new rail line project which has been delayed inordinately due to land acquisition hurdles has hit another roadblock.

Published: 12th July 2022 03:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2022 12:27 PM   |  A+A-

Orissa High Court (File photo)

Orissa High Court (File photo)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: The Talcher-Bimlagarh new rail line project which has been delayed inordinately due to land acquisition hurdles has hit another roadblock. The Orissa High Court has issued a stay order on the work till the next date of hearing on August 8. The decision of the court came after hearing six fresh writ petitions of as many land-losers of Nathuriposhi village in Angul district on June 28.  

Earlier, in 2012 and 2013,  11 writ petitions were filed in the High Court by 11 land-losers of Keshabpur, Samal and Bilinda villages in Angul district and these cases are still pending.East Coast Railway (ECoR) sources said all these petitioners have received compensation without physical vacation of land and moved the court claiming higher compensation.   

Worried, the Talcher-Bimlagarh Rail Line Action Committee (TBRLAC) member Bimal Bisi, two days ago, wrote to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik apprising him of the matter. The TBRLAC in September 2020 had also filed a writ petition requesting the court to direct the Odisha government to expeditiously complete land acquisition for the much-delayed project still nothing happened, he stated in the letter.   
Quoting unnamed sources in ECoR, Bisi apprehended that if this delay and such legal hurdles continue for long then the Indian Railways may pull out of the project.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, he said, “It seems there is a pattern of taking compensation without vacating land and filing writ petitions exploiting the provisions of law. I fear similar pattern may be applied in Deogarh and Sundargarh districts where physical land acquisition has not at all been done,” he stated. Meanwhile, well-placed ECoR sources said the railways has invested about Rs 1,000 crore till now in the project including deposit of Rs 421 crore with the State government for land acquisition of which around Rs 220 crore has been disbursed as compensation.

They said the 17 writ petitions were filed against small parcels of land totaling only 1.665 acres belonging to 17 land-losers, adding, that since the Special Land Acquisition Officer is made the opposite party, the Odisha government should impress upon the court that the project work is not hurt while settling the higher compensation claims of the land oustees. Sources also said the IR may pull out if it fails to move ahead, adding, that in such scenario, the government has to refund Rs 421 crore deposited for land acquisition.   

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Orissa High Court Talcher-Bimlagar Rail line
India Matters
Traditional Indian toys. (Photo | File)
Indian toys no playthings, give China a run for its money
UP Muslim brothers serve Amarnath pilgrims
Dona Ganguly and Mithun Chakraborty. (Photos | File)
West Bengal votes in mind, BJP may send Mithun da, Dona Ganguly to Rajya Sabha
Geo Paily and Kevin Shaji. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Two Keralites killed and one missing in boat accident in Canada

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp