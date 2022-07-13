STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
2 bears rescued from school toilet in Nabarangpur

Two wild bears were spotted inside the toilet of Mernas UP School under Dahana panchayat, in Nabarangpur on Tuesday. 

Published: 13th July 2022 03:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2022 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Two wild bears were spotted inside the toilet of Mernas UP School under Dahana panchayat, in Nabarangpur on Tuesday. According to sources, a few school staff and students noticed the animals taking shelter in toilet and alerted the other students. Simultaneously, Nabarangpur Forest department was also informed to rescue the animals. 

Soon, a team of forest officials rushed to the spot, rescued both and released them into the wild. ACF Nabarangpur Dhanurjaya Mohapatra informed, “The wild bears were rescued from the school toilet and given a smooth passage to the nearby jungle. Our staff are further monitoring their activities.” 

It is believed that the incessant downpour in Mernas jungle areas might have led the bears to take shelter in the school toilet. A forest team is monitoring their activities to ensure they do not return to the school premises, the ACF added.

Postal department begins delivery of Dosa batter at doorsteps in Bengaluru

