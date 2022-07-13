STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Anti-ragging squads must, colleges told

It has also asked the institutions to ensure remedial measures so that students refrain from indulging in any form of ragging on the campuses.

Published: 13th July 2022 03:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2022 07:45 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In wake of recent ragging incidents reported from various higher education institutions, the Regional Directorate of Education, Berhampur, has written to all government degree colleges, non-govt aided and unaided degree colleges under it to form anti-ragging committees.

It has also asked the institutions to ensure remedial measures so that students refrain from indulging in any form of ragging on the campuses. In a letter to the institutions on Tuesday, the RDE-Berhampur said every college should have an anti-ragging committee and an anti-ragging squad. Besides the institution shall ensure that each hostel should have a full-time warden who resides on the hostel premises or at the very least, in the close vicinity thereof. 

