STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Governor visits Raj Bhawan employee’s house in Jajpur

He reportedly took a diversion midway towards Khairabad village to meet Sagarika Behera, a nurse in Raj Bhawan.

Published: 13th July 2022 03:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2022 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

The Governor with Sagarika’s family

By Express News Service

JAJPUR:  In a goodwill gesture, Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal made a personal visit to the house of a Raj Bhawan employee at Khairabad village in Jajpur’s Rasulpur block while he was on his way to Balasore to attend a programme on Monday. 

He reportedly took a diversion midway towards Khairabad village to meet Sagarika Behera, a nurse in Raj Bhawan. After reaching around 9 am, the Governor was greeted with a warm welcome by Sagarika’s kin and villagers.  He interacted and clicked pictures with her family members over coconut water and stayed for about 30 minutes.

For Sagarika and her parents, it was a moment of a lifetime. “I have been working as a nurse in Raj Bhawan for the last two years and attend to Governor Sir round the clock. He has been impressed with my services and even calls me ‘betiya’. Sir had promised to visit my home someday and he kept his word. I am so happy that words fail me,” said the 28-year-old. 

“Before leaving, Governor Sir met each and every person present in our house,” she recounted. 
Sagarika’s father Gopinath Behera could not hold back his excitement. “Not in my wildest dream did I think that the Governor would come to my house. His simplicity, humility and amicable nature is unbelievable. though his schedule allowed him only 15 minutes, he stayed at our place for around half an hour and personally interacted with each member of our family,” he said. The district administration had kept all the security arrangements in place for the Governor’s visit to the village.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
People wade through a flooded road in Mumbai on Tuesday | PTI
84 dead in Maharashtra floods; Mumbai on alert
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
‘Don’t fret over UN report, India’s population on decline’
Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. (File Photo | AFP)
India rejected Gotabaya Rajapaksa's request for a safe getaway?
Postal department begins delivery of Dosa batter at doorsteps in Bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp