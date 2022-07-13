Governor visits Raj Bhawan employee’s house in Jajpur

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: In a goodwill gesture, Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal made a personal visit to the house of a Raj Bhawan employee at Khairabad village in Jajpur’s Rasulpur block while he was on his way to Balasore to attend a programme on Monday.

He reportedly took a diversion midway towards Khairabad village to meet Sagarika Behera, a nurse in Raj Bhawan. After reaching around 9 am, the Governor was greeted with a warm welcome by Sagarika’s kin and villagers. He interacted and clicked pictures with her family members over coconut water and stayed for about 30 minutes.

For Sagarika and her parents, it was a moment of a lifetime. “I have been working as a nurse in Raj Bhawan for the last two years and attend to Governor Sir round the clock. He has been impressed with my services and even calls me ‘betiya’. Sir had promised to visit my home someday and he kept his word. I am so happy that words fail me,” said the 28-year-old.

“Before leaving, Governor Sir met each and every person present in our house,” she recounted.

Sagarika’s father Gopinath Behera could not hold back his excitement. “Not in my wildest dream did I think that the Governor would come to my house. His simplicity, humility and amicable nature is unbelievable. though his schedule allowed him only 15 minutes, he stayed at our place for around half an hour and personally interacted with each member of our family,” he said. The district administration had kept all the security arrangements in place for the Governor’s visit to the village.