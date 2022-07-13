STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Niladri Bije: After 11 days, Trinity returns home

While the Sunabesha was conducted on Sunday, the Trinity was offered Adhar Pana on Monday on the chariots.

By Express News Service

PURI:  After nine-day sojourn to Gundicha temple, on Tuesday late in the evening, the deities Lord Jagannath, Lord  Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra were escorted back to the main temple, popularly known as Niladri Bije, in ritualistic Pahandi. While the Sunabesha was conducted on Sunday, the Trinity was offered Adhar Pana on Monday on the chariots.

After morning rituals on the day, the deities were offered fruit bhog while the Sandhya Dhupa was offered in the evening and preparations for Pahandi began for the Trinity to return to the Ratnasimhasan in the Garbhagruha of the temple.

In the meantime the deities were offered Rasagolla as per the tradition. Soon ladders (chara-mara) were fixed onto the chariots and Pahandi began an hour in advance by 6.10 pm amidst rhythm of cymbals, trumpets, drums, flute and conch. Gotipua and Odissi dancers led the procession. Madan Mohan and Ramakrushna were first taken into the temple followed by Sudarshan, Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and in the end Lord Jagannath was escorted to the sanctum sanctorum.

Ahead of the entry of Lord Jagannath, a ritualistic war of words took place between the servitors of  lord Jagannath and those of his consort Mahalaxmi. By the orders of Mahalaxmi, the temple gate was closed to prevent entry of Lord Jagannath for not taking Mahalaxmi along in the nine-day pleasure trip to Sri Gundicha temple. To please Mahalaxmi, the Lord offered rasagolla and the temple gates opened.  

The day is also celebrated as Rasagolla Dibasa, a day dedicated to the famous sweet offered to the Trinity particularly on Niladri Bije. On the day, hundreds of devotees offered rasagolla to deities on chariots before Pahandi. The deities were then made to take their seats on the Ratnasimhsan. A two-layer security cordon was put all around to prevent any unauthorised person from creating nuisance. Regular nitees in the temple would resume with Mahasnan (the grand bath) of the deities while devotees will get mahaprasad known as ‘Nilachal abadha’ on Wednesday.

As per the practice, Lord Jagannath supposedly goes for four-month long slumber beginning from Ekadasi. During these months, marriages, thread ceremony and consecration of temples, yajna and homa are forbidden.  Temple chief administrator Vir Vikram Yadav, District Magistrate Samarth Verma and SP K Vishal Singh were present during the concluding event.

