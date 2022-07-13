Odisha government engineer's assets valued at Rs 3.54 crore, has 28 plots

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: An assistant engineer of Rural Development department was found in possession of assets worth over Rs 3.54 crore as well as bank deposits and insurance amounting to over Rs 47 lakh after the Vigilance carried out simultaneous searches at his premises on Tuesday.

The engineer Dusmanta Kumar Dehuri is, currently, posted at Nimapara in Puri. The anti-corruption wing raided different places in Puri, Khurda and Dhenkanal on basis of the search warrant issued by Special Judge (Vigilance), Dhenkanal and detected property worth over Rs 3.54 crore in the name of Dehury and his family members.

The teams found 28 plots - 7 in prime localities of Bhubaneswar and 21 plots in prime areas of Dhenkanal. The approximate registration value of the plots shown is Rs 1.45 crore while market value is expected to be much higher.

This apart, the Vigilance teams detected a triple-storey building of Dehury at Chandrasekharpur here worth Rs 92 lakh and two single-storey buildings in Dhenkanal town worth over Rs 20.77 lakh. He is also said to have a one-storey building in his native village Gunadei worth over Rs 12 lakh.

The officials seized Rs 1,62,800 in cash and also detected bank and insurance deposits worth Rs 47.65 lakh. Among other things, an SUV worth Rs 11 lakh and two two-wheelers were found in his possession. Dehuri's approximate salary is around Rs 91,000 per month but his assets found so far are much more than his known sources of income.

A Vigilance spokesperson said search is continuing and the technical wing is carrying out assessment of the property unearthed. He said a thorough probe has been launched into the case as there is a possibility of undervaluation of the plots during registration. Five DSPs, 12 inspectors and other staff of the Directorate carried out the searches.

In another development, the Vigilance officials apprehended Kuni Naik, an ICDS supervisor from Balangir district for allegedly accepting bribe of Rs 19,800 from six anganwadi workers out of the contingency and other funds received by them for running the anganwadi centres.

Search is being carried out in the residential house of Naik at Mandiapadar in Loisingha block in Balangir.