Odisha government to recruit 2,333 officials in Fisheries, Vet directorates

Meanwhile, the Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has issued notification inviting applications for recruitment of 67 JFTA. 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As the process for recruitment of 177 Assistant Fisheries Officers is on, the State government on Tuesday decided to fill up all vacant posts in the Fisheries and Animal Resources Development department within a reasonable period of time.

Reviewing the vacancy position in the department, Minister for Fisheries and Animal Resources Development (FARD) Ranendra Pratap Swain asked the department authorities to prepare a list of the posts of Assistant Fisheries Officer (AFO) and Junior Fisheries Technical Assistant (JFTA) which are going to fall vacant in the Directorate of Fisheries by the end of this year. 

Meanwhile, the Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has issued notification inviting applications for recruitment of 67 JFTA. While the OPSC is in the process of finalising a list of candidates for recruitment to the posts of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon, the department has further requisitioned the commission for recruitment of 454 Veterinary Assistant Surgeon and Additional Veterinary Assistant Surgeon.

