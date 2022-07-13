Odisha speaker Bikram Keshari Arukha urges members for smooth functioning of Assembly

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Speaker of the Odisha Assembly Bikram Keshari Arukha on Tuesday requested members of all political parties to ensure smooth functioning of the House during the second phase which begins on Wednesday.

The Assembly will be in session till July 30. Besides the General Budget which will be passed by the House on July 30, demand for grants of different departments will also be approved after discussion during the second phase from July 14 to July 28.

The first week of the second phase has gained importance as voting for the Presidential election will be held in the conference hall of the Assembly on July 18. As the ruling BJD and the main Opposition BJP will be on the same side till the Presidential election is over, the Congress will try to take advantage from the situation.

Leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Narasingh Mishra told mediapersons that the party will raise several issues including the problems faced by farmers, distress sale of paddy, growing unemployment in the State and the police inaction to nab the culprits behind the alleged suicide of a girl student of BJB college here.

Mishra condemned the police for forcibly removing the victim's mother who was agitating in front of the college demanding justice for her daughter. Questioning the police move in dragging the woman from the site, he asked who gave them the right to do so. They could have spoken to her, calmed her down, Mishra said and added that the issue will be raised in the house.

Government chief whip Prashant Muduli said that the House will run as per schedule during the second phase. He said that the ruling party is ready for discussion on each and every issue to be raised by the Opposition members.