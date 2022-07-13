STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Police launch awareness drive in Odisha's Karanjia

Karanjia Police has launched an awareness drive in wake of growing incidence of anti-social activities in the area. 

Published: 13th July 2022 07:42 AM

By Express News Service

The recent incidents of snatching, burglary and other criminal activities have prompted police to take up the drive so that they have a database of people coming from outside. Migrant workers from Bangladesh as well as Murshidabad district of West Bengal come to the area in search of jobs. 

As part of the drive, police have urged locals who rent their places or hire services of people coming from outside to verify their valid ID documents and submit the same to police. Migrant workers are engaged in construction, carpentry, electricity wiring and pipe works.

Karanjia SDPO Sudarshan Gangi said police started the drive to raise awareness among people who give their house on rentals. "Submitting of documents will assist police in investigation in case outsiders are involved in anti-social activities in future," he said.    

District Labour Officer Monalisa Nayak said around 1.25 lakh people have registered themselves under the office and got their registration cards. Registration of migrant labourers was carried out after contractors and house owners submitted valid documents of migrant labourers.

