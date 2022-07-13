Rain havoc in Malkangiri, communication disrupted 

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Incessant rains continue to lash Malkangiri throwing life out of gear and triggering fear of flood-like situation. While communication has been disrupted on National Highway -326 connecting Malkangiri and Andhra Pradesh, 7-feet water has reportedly been flowing over the low lying Koigur bridge in between Motu and Chintur in Andhra Pradesh.

Following disruption of road communication between the two states Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, hundreds of vehicles have remained stranded on both sides of the NH till reports last came in. As per Motu residents, the situation is alarming as water level in river Godavari is on the rise breaking record of past hundred years. Resultantly, Pollavaram in Andhra Pradesh is continuously swelling leading to rise in water level of Saveri river and Mugi point - the confluence of Sileru, Saveri and Godavari in Motu, the residents further added.

Meanwhile, heavy rains lashing the upper catchment areas led to increase in water level of Godavari at Bhadrachalam district raising fear of flood. Besides, uprooted trees at Govindpalli blocked the major road but was later cleared by fire brigade team from Mathili .

According to reports, Malkangiri has received maximum average rainfall of 97.74 mm in last 24 hours. Block wise rainfall distribution of Malkangiri shows that Korukonda received highest of 119 mm rainfall followed by Podia 108.2 mm, Chitrakonda 104 mm, Kalimela 95 mm, Khairput 94 mm, Mathili 87 mm and Malkangiri block 77 mm in the past 24 hours. As the IMD has issued yellow warning for the district for two days and predicted heavy rainfall under the influence of a low pressure, many low lying areas in the district are likely to be submerged. Meanwhile the water level in river Saveri is also swelling, sources said.

Contacted, sub-collector Malkangiri Akshya Kumar Khemudu said till now, no untoward incident has been reported from anywhere in the district. “No evacuation was carried out as the situation is not as alarming. However, we are prepared to handle any situation,” he added.

