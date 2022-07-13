Samalei project faces yet another agitation, residents seek relief

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: In yet another hurdle, hundreds of people under the aegis of Bahujan Milit Mancha staged demonstration in front of the office of the District Collector on Tuesday opposing the eviction of the centuries-old slum, Ghunghutipara near Samaleswari Temple for the implementation of Odisha Government’s ongoing Samaleswari Temple Area Management and Local Economy Initiatives (SAMALEI) Scheme.

The scheme envisages beautification and development of the 16th century Samaleswari temple. As per memorandum addressed to the Chief Minister, the dwellers of Ghunghutipara stated the eviction process as unfortunate and painful. More than 400 years old, around 225 families reside in the slum that has a population of 1200 including 200 school going children. All the families are Scheduled Castes and majority of them financially weak, most being daily wagers, the memo stated.

“There are other sides of the temple where expansion can be carried out without affecting the slum which is situated a little away from the temple. But instead of covering the nearby areas, the slum is being targeted for the project,” the agitators alleged in the letter. No policy of the government is being followed in matters of eviction, neither any survey conducted or notice served before eviction started, the memorandum further stated. Hemanta Gardia, an agitator said, “There are many houses surrounding Samaleswari temple. But rather than evicting them first, our slum people are being asked to leave. The government is also discriminating in terms of compensation and rehabilitation proposed. We demand proper rehabilitation,” he stressed.

Additional District Magistrate (ADM), Ajambar Mohanty received the memorandum from the agitators and assured them that he would send it to the appropriate forum. Though the district administration has already started construction of new houses in Durgapali area, the slum dwellers are reluctant to shift there as it is far away from their places of work. Moreover, they are also not happy with the package promised to them. As per the current proposal, Rs 75,000 has been promised to each household besides an assistance of Rs 3 lakh under AWAS yojana.