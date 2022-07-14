STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Bhubaneswar student death: Naba Nirman Krushak Sangathan calls for Odisha bandh on July 19

Meanwhile, the victim’s mother on Wednesday called off her protest at the designated dharna site in the city.  

Published: 14th July 2022 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2022 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

Protest, Agitation

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Naba Nirman Krushak Sangathan (NNKS) has called for Odisha bandh on July 19 over death of a Plus III first year student of Buxi Jagabandhu Bidyadhar Autonomous College (BJB) in the State Capital.

NNKS along with its student wing Naba Nirman Yuva Chhatra Sangathan threatened to hold State-wide protests on July 19 as the city police have failed to take any action in connection with the sensitive case.

"Police have not initiated action even against the hostel authorities over the death of the girl. A peaceful protest will also be held in front of DGP’s office in Cuttack on July 17," said convenor of NNKS,  Akshay Kumar.

NNKS along with its student wing members and the victim's mother will also visit various colleges in Bhubaneswar on Thursday and Friday and educational institutions in Cuttack on Saturday to seek the support of the students to ensure justice for the victim.

Meanwhile, the victim's mother on Wednesday called off her protest at the designated dharna site in the city. The 19-year-old girl allegedly died by suicide in Karubaki Ladies Hostel of the college on July 2.

Police had recovered a note purportedly written by the victim in which she had accused three hostel seniors of harassing her. However, police said that they have not found any clue so far of the victim being subjected to ragging.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naba Nirman Krushak Sangathan bhubaneswar student death Odisha bandh
India Matters
Parliament House. Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Words such as 'ashamed', 'betrayed', 'corrupt', 'drama', 'hypocrisy' to be unparliamentary in LS, RS
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions. (Photo | AP)
Kerala man from UAE develops monkeypox symptoms, likely to be India's first case
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Nasal spray lowers Covid viral load by 94 per cent in 24 hours: Lancet study
Amal T K, the civil police officer, shifting the flags from the spot
Applause pours in for Kochi cop who saluted national flag found in scrap

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp