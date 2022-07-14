Bhubaneswar student death: Naba Nirman Krushak Sangathan calls for Odisha bandh on July 19

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Naba Nirman Krushak Sangathan (NNKS) has called for Odisha bandh on July 19 over death of a Plus III first year student of Buxi Jagabandhu Bidyadhar Autonomous College (BJB) in the State Capital.

NNKS along with its student wing Naba Nirman Yuva Chhatra Sangathan threatened to hold State-wide protests on July 19 as the city police have failed to take any action in connection with the sensitive case.

"Police have not initiated action even against the hostel authorities over the death of the girl. A peaceful protest will also be held in front of DGP’s office in Cuttack on July 17," said convenor of NNKS, Akshay Kumar.

NNKS along with its student wing members and the victim's mother will also visit various colleges in Bhubaneswar on Thursday and Friday and educational institutions in Cuttack on Saturday to seek the support of the students to ensure justice for the victim.

Meanwhile, the victim's mother on Wednesday called off her protest at the designated dharna site in the city. The 19-year-old girl allegedly died by suicide in Karubaki Ladies Hostel of the college on July 2.

Police had recovered a note purportedly written by the victim in which she had accused three hostel seniors of harassing her. However, police said that they have not found any clue so far of the victim being subjected to ragging.

