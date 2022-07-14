STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Certified paddy seeds fail to germinate, farmers allege poor quality

They attributed the problem to poor monitoring by the seed corporation office in the district.

Published: 14th July 2022 03:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2022 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Even as sowing activities for the kharif season are in full swing, farmers are a distressed lot due to alleged poor quality of certified paddy seeds supplied by the Odisha State Seeds Corporation Limited (OSSCL) at many places in Kalahandi district.  

Apart from primary agricultural cooperative societies (PACS), farmers here procure certified seeds of OSSCL through registered private dealers on the basis of requisition and advance deposits.But the quality of supplies has come under scanner after many farmers in Dharamgarh block alleged that majority of seeds are not germinating, incurring them heavy losses.

Sources said more than 90 farmers from Rainguda and  Jayantpur villages had procured OSSCL  paddy seeds from a local private dealer two weeks back. The seeds were procured for a paddy nursery. However, after 15 days, the farmers alleged that germination hardly between 20 per cent (pc) to 50 pc. “We were shocked to see that majority seeds did not germinate, and reported the matter to the dealer besides agriculture officials,” said aggrieved farmers Ratika Naik, Abhiram Naik  and Hiradhar.

Affected farmers after sowing seeds in Dharamgarh | Express

They attributed the problem to poor monitoring by the seed corporation office in the district. Although Kalahandi is one of the major paddy growing and seed production districts, the local OSSCL office does not have a regular assistant seed production officer and an official from Balangir is in charge, the farmers complained.

For the current kharif season, around 15,555 quintal OSSCL seeds have been supplied to farmers through 67 PACS and 115 registered private dealers. Contacted, chief district agriculture officer Pradipta Kumar Sahoo said agriculture officials of Dharamgarh have been asked to conduct field enquiry and report on the matter.Assistant seed production officer of OSSCL Md.Miraz Alli said he has no information on the  alleged poor seed quality.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Parliament House. Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Words such as 'ashamed', 'betrayed', 'corrupt', 'drama', 'hypocrisy' to be unparliamentary in LS, RS
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions. (Photo | AP)
Kerala man from UAE develops monkeypox symptoms, likely to be India's first case
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Nasal spray lowers Covid viral load by 94 per cent in 24 hours: Lancet study
Amal T K, the civil police officer, shifting the flags from the spot
Applause pours in for Kochi cop who saluted national flag found in scrap

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp