Minor jumps off bridge, yet to be traced

An eyewitness who was bathing in the river spotted the girl jumping from over the bridge and raised an alarm. Soon a crowd gathered and her parents were informed.

Published: 14th July 2022

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: A 15-year-old girl went missing after jumping into Kharashrota river at Jokadia under Kuakhia police station limits on Wednesday.The girl was heading towards Jokadia market on a cycle when she halted at a bridge and jumped into the river. An eyewitness who was bathing in the river spotted the girl jumping from over the bridge and raised an alarm. Soon a crowd gathered and her parents were informed.

The girl had cleared this year’s annual HSC examination. She was staying at her maternal uncle’s house in Chottaraipur and studying in a government high school there. She had come to her native place after her exams got over and was excited to join junior college, said the police. Kuakhia and Jajpur Road police, fire services personnel and the local fishermen launched a search operation to trace her but haven’t been successful as yet. IIC of Kuakhia police station, Siba Charan Behera said, priority is to trace the girl.

