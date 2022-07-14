Nabarangpur in the throes of flood, Jharigaon worst affected

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE: With over 400 mm rain pounding the district in last four days, Nabarangpur is staring at flashfloods.More than 50 houses have been damaged while many bridges and culverts collapsed in various parts of the district due to the torrential downpour. Farm lands are inundated, villages have been cut-off in many parts, with Jharigaon block bearing the brunt.

Sources said, some villagers in Karsahandi panchayat of Jharigaon had to be evacuated after water entered their houses.The district recorded a cumulative 442.6 mm of rainfall in the past four days.As rains continue to lash the block, residents have been spending sleepless nights fearing flooding. More than 15 houses have been damaged, while road communication is disrupted with water overtopping bridges and culverts. Hundred of acres of paddy crops remain submerged under 4 to 5 feet water.

Four houses were damaged in Bhoruamunda village under Chakla Padar panchayat. However, sarpanch Bimala Majhi has said that she has apprised the Jharigaon BDO about the situation and sought immediate repair. While the culvert connecting village Nangolsil, Akatsil in Telnadi panchayat has been washed away cutting off communication with many other villages, the bridge connecting Beljhori village of Palia panchayat too has collapsed. At present, rain water is flowing 4 to 5 feet high over the bridges in villages Chitabeda, Karmari, Bhiksha, Belgaum, Chhotaguda and others.

Similarly Jharigaon - Chandahandi state highway has been blocked by uprooted trees blocking the roads. Besides roads connecting village Nuaguda, Sindhiguda and Chocha are flooded. Sources said, as rainwater entered into Jamdhadi Anganwadi Center under Chitabeda panchayat, baby food and other items have been rendered useless.

In some villages of Gursinga, Kutrichhapar and Chacha panchayat, polythene sheets have been distributed to the people by the Jharigaon tehsildar. However, damage assessment has not yet begun as rains continue to pound the district.

Jharigaon BDO Satya Narayan Meher said, “eight culverts, three bridges and several village roads have been washed away completely by the torrential rains. Administration is aware of the situation and the renovation work will be started next week.”

