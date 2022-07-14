STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Preserve forests, take up plantation: Mayurbhanj Zilla Parishad president

Bharati Hansdah said that the department is facing various challenges like forest fire, animal poaching and movement of elephants from neighbouring states.

Published: 14th July 2022 07:32 AM

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Elephants trespassing from neighbouring states have been causing damage to lives and property worth lakhs. The Forest Department must devise steps to prevent further damage, urged Zilla Parishad president of Mayurbhanj Bharati Hansdah.

Attending an annual review meeting over implementation of various schemes within Baripada territorial forest division under JICA for  financial year 2021-22 on Wednesday, she said that the department is facing various challenges like forest fire, animal poaching and movement of elephants from neighbouring states. Since elephants move to  human settlements in search of food, the department needs to preserve forests and take up plantation.  

Regional Chief Conservator of Forest (RCCF) and Field Director of Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR)  T Ashok Kumar said despite challenges, the forest department has put up a good effort. Many schemes have been successfully carried out by the department due to joint forest management with the forest dwellers. He also appreciated the role of JICA and VSS in forest management.  
Baripada DFO Santosh Joshi also spoke on the occasion.

