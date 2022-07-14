Waterlogging worry for low-lying areas in Odisha's Sambalpur town

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: With moderate rainfall continuing in the city since last few days, fear of waterlogging has come back to haunt people residing in low lying areas of Sambalpur town.

Every monsoon, waterlogging becomes an unavoidable scenario in Sambalpur reportedly due to outmoded planning and drainage system of the town. Among worst-affected are localities like Badbazar, Mandlia, Binakhandi, Durgapali, Talbhatapada, Chandan Nagar, Mining colony, Charbhati, Khandual and Limsarien.

Sources said despite preventive measures like de-clogging of drains, Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) has to take additional measures to drain out water in low lying areas, everytime there’s a heavy downpour.

Dilip Nath, a resident of Chandan Nagar said residents are having sleepless nights since it's been raining for last four days. "We keep worrying about what to do if rainfall increases in the night and water gets into our houses. Though drains were cleaned by SMC ahead of monsoon, it hardly helps curb waterlogging in the area," he said.

However, amid all the apprehensions, SMC authorities claimed to be monsoon ready. Enforcement Officer of SMC Subhankar Mohanty said, the civic body is dealing with the backwater flooding crisis strategically by mapping vulnerable locations and identifying areas which are likely to get inundated first. Micro-teams have been formed.

"Steps are being taken to ensure timely closure of gates in coordination with the Irrigation division. Declogging of drains is also underway besides servicing of pump sets and setting up of multipurpose centres and temporary shelters," he said, adding that 25 rescue and first-aid teams have been formed for evacuation.

