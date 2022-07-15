STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BDO detained by villagers

Tense prevailed in Barakona village under Rayaramchandrapur GP in Jaleswar block after villagers detained the BDO for three hours demanding a motorable road to the village on Thursday. 

By Express News Service

BALASORE:  Tense prevailed in Barakona village under Rayaramchandrapur GP in Jaleswar block after villagers detained the BDO for three hours demanding a motorable road to the village on Thursday. 

As per sources, the BDO Smrutiranjan Mallick went to the village for a spot inquiry after a video showing an ailing woman Basanti Patra (62) being carried on a cot to Jaleswar hospital due to lack of motorable road went viral on social media on Wednesday.  But his car was not allowed to enter the village and detained a few metres from main road. 

The villagers demanded that unless the official promises them of a motorable road, he will not be allowed to move. On being informed, Jaleswar police rushed to spot and rescued the BDO who assured the villagers to sanction funds for a motorable road soon.

