Missing woman's charred body found in Odisha's Jajpur district, suicide suspected

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: The half-burnt body of a woman, who was missing for the last two days, was recovered from a bush near Sunari village under Dharmasala police station limits in the district on Thursday. She has been identified as Gitanjali Dash (35), wife of Surendra Kumar Dash of Bankasahi village of Betanda-Barabati.

As per reports, Gitanjali had been missing since Tuesday evening from her parental house following which her brother Soumya Ranjan Panigrahi had lodged a complaint at Dharmasala police station on Wednesday.

As per the complaint, Gitanjali, daughter of Upendra Kumar Panigrahi of Sunari village, had married Surendra around 15 years back. Following a dispute at her in-laws' home, she left Surendra's home with her six-year-old daughter and had been staying at her parental house since the last five years, the complaint further stated.

However, two days after she went missing, some locals spotted her half-charred body from a bush near her village on Thursday morning and informed the police. Dharmasala police recovered the body and sent it to the district headquarters hospital for post-mortem. The cops also recovered an empty plastic jar nearby.

From preliminary investigation, police suspect it to be a case of suicide. "We suspect the woman might have immolated herself using kerosene as an empty plastic jar has been recovered from near the body. We are waiting for the post-mortem report," said a police official.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm)

