NIT-Rourkela to hold Central Seat Allocation Board-2022 counselling

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Ministry of Education has assigned National Institute of Technology-Rourkela (NIT-R) to conduct the Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB)-2022, a centralised counselling process, for admission into Under-Graduate technical programmes.

The CSAB -2022 together with the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA)-2022 will be conducting the admission process for above 95 institutes of national repute including 31 NITs, one IIEST, 26 IIITs, 33 GFTIs and six Schools of Planning & Architecture (together called the NIT+ system) for the academic session 2022-23.

This opportunity comes after a decade for NIT-R, when in 2012 it was assigned to conduct the Central Counselling Board which was later reconstituted as CSAB.

NIT-R Director and CSAB-2022 Chairperson K Umamaheshwar Rao said, "It gives me immense pleasure to record that the responsibility of conducting the centralised counselling process of CSAB-2022 is assigned to NIT-Rourkela."

Prof. Rao said his focus is to make the process more effective, transparent, student-friendly and ensure all seats gets filled up, adding a committee has been formed for hassle-free conduct of the process.

.

ROURKELA: Ministry of Education has assigned National Institute of Technology-Rourkela (NIT-R) to conduct the Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB)-2022, a centralised counselling process, for admission into Under-Graduate technical programmes. The CSAB -2022 together with the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA)-2022 will be conducting the admission process for above 95 institutes of national repute including 31 NITs, one IIEST, 26 IIITs, 33 GFTIs and six Schools of Planning & Architecture (together called the NIT+ system) for the academic session 2022-23. This opportunity comes after a decade for NIT-R, when in 2012 it was assigned to conduct the Central Counselling Board which was later reconstituted as CSAB. NIT-R Director and CSAB-2022 Chairperson K Umamaheshwar Rao said, "It gives me immense pleasure to record that the responsibility of conducting the centralised counselling process of CSAB-2022 is assigned to NIT-Rourkela." Prof. Rao said his focus is to make the process more effective, transparent, student-friendly and ensure all seats gets filled up, adding a committee has been formed for hassle-free conduct of the process. .