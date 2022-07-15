STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

NIT-Rourkela to hold Central Seat Allocation Board-2022 counselling

This opportunity comes after a decade for NIT-R, when in 2012 it was assigned to conduct the Central Counselling Board which was later reconstituted as CSAB.

Published: 15th July 2022 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2022 07:19 AM   |  A+A-

NIT Rourkela

NIT Rourkela (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA:  Ministry of Education has assigned National Institute of Technology-Rourkela (NIT-R) to conduct the Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB)-2022, a centralised counselling process, for admission into Under-Graduate technical programmes.  

The CSAB -2022 together with the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA)-2022 will be conducting the admission process for above 95 institutes of national repute including 31 NITs, one IIEST, 26 IIITs, 33 GFTIs and six Schools of Planning & Architecture (together called the NIT+ system) for the academic session 2022-23.

This opportunity comes after a decade for NIT-R, when in 2012 it was assigned to conduct the Central Counselling Board which was later reconstituted as CSAB.

NIT-R Director and CSAB-2022 Chairperson K Umamaheshwar Rao said, "It gives me immense pleasure to record that the responsibility of conducting the centralised counselling process of CSAB-2022 is assigned to NIT-Rourkela."

Prof. Rao said his focus is to make the process more effective, transparent, student-friendly and ensure all seats gets filled up, adding a committee has been formed for hassle-free conduct of the process.  
.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
US house of representatives- File photo used for representation.
'Necessary to help deter China': US House votes for India sanctions waiver over S-400 missile deal
A file photo of J Jayalalithaa, MG Ramachandran, and his wife Janaki. ( Express Archives)
Jaya and now: A tale of two AIADMK splits and why the twain shall never meet
Representational Image. (File Photo | AFP)
Free Covid booster doses for all adults from July 15 till next 75 days
Actor and filmmaker Pratap Pothen.
Actor-director Prathap Pothen of 'Meendum Oru Kaathal Kathai' fame passes away

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp