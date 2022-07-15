Odisha to take up COVID vaccine drive on campaign mode as cases near 1000 mark

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With the State beginning to experience a steep rise in COVID cases, the government has once again got into the war mode directing all districts and departments concerned to be extremely vigilant of the fast-developing situation and step up vaccination efforts along with other necessary measures.

As the Centre has announced free booster doses to all in the 18-59 age group during a 75-day special drive, the government has asked the departments concerned and district collectors to to take up the inoculation programme on a campaign mode.

Reviewing the COVID-19 situation at a high-level meeting on Thursday, Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra stressed effective information dissemination on the free vaccination at all levels, both urban and rural, to mobilise the eligible people to take their shots.

"People should be informed about location of vaccination centres. Call centres should be activated and telephone numbers of help centres should be publicised," he said.

With COVID clusters developing in several educational institutions, the Chief Secretary directed officials to undertake vaccination drives in colleges and higher educational institutions across the State. The COVID surge in the State has continued to gather momentum with 804 persons testing positive on Thursday. The tally was 61 more than the previous day when the State had reported 743 new cases.

The new cases pushed State's daily test positivity rate to 4.18 per cent, up from 4.02 per cent on Wednesday. The fresh cases included 71 children in 0 to 18 years age group.

The cases were spread across 26 districts. Khurda, of which Capital city Bhubaneswar is a part, reported the highest 307 cases followed by 119 in Cuttack, 80 in Sundargarh, 30 in Sambalpur and 28 in Puri.

Odisha to start vaccine drive on campaign mode

Health officials said the State now has 3,783 active cases following recovery of 479 persons. Khurda which has around 1,481 active cases is the only district in the red zone, while rest all districts are in green zone. Infected persons are mainly in home isolation except 39 who are being treated in different hospitals.

Except one death on Monday, no COVID fatality has been reported in the State so far during the current surge. Odisha's COVID toll stands at 9,127 till date.

The Chief Secretary said that enforcement activities like wearing of masks and maintaining physical distance should be intensified and awareness should be created among the people to avoid crowded places.

Besides, medical colleges and district administrations were asked to create separate COVID wards. They also directed to be prepared to increase the number of Covid beds in hospitals if required.

Development Commissioner Pradip Kumar Jena directed the district collectors to involve health workers, anganwadi workers, people's representatives, non-government organisations and self help groups (SHGs) in spreading awareness about vaccination among the people.

Health and Family Welfare director Bijay Panigrahy told mediapersons that free booster doses will be made available at 2,500 vaccination centres.

