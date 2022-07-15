STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sambalpur University cancels exam after question paper leak

Official sources informed that, around 5,000 students of Education Honours in 205 colleges under the Sambalpur University were to appear in the examination on Thursday.

Published: 15th July 2022 03:56 AM

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR:  Sambalpur University cancelled the Plus Three final year examination of Education Honours paper, scheduled on Thursday, after the question paper was allegedly leaked and circulated on social media. Vice-chancellor Sanjiv Mittal has ordered a probe into the incident.

Reportedly, while final semester examination of the Plus Three students of the  Sambalpur University started on July 12, the Honours Paper - 14, ‘Educational Management’ of Education Honours students was scheduled on the day. However, before the exam commenced, the varsity authorities got to know about the question paper leak and immediately informed all the affiliated colleges of the University with directions to cancel the examination. Official sources informed that, around 5,000 students of Education Honours in 205 colleges under the Sambalpur University were to appear in the examination on Thursday.

Controller of Examination, Rabindra Kumar Panigrahi said, it is a very serious issue and a committee has already been formed to inquire into the incident, as per the directions of the vice-chancellor. “Not the printed version but the manuscript of the question paper has been leaked. So, we have also recommended strong action against the professor who was entrusted with the responsibility to set the question paper,” he said.  Anyone found responsible for the lapse will be dealt with sternly and a police case will be lodged in the matter, he added.

“We have already issued a notification regarding the rescheduled date of the examination. While the examinations will conclude on July 20, the Education honours exam will be held on July 19,” informed Panigrahi. On Wednesday,  rumours were rife about leakage of Electromagnetic question paper of Physics Honours but Panigrahi refuted the claims. “We had verified the allegations but those were rumours,” he said.

