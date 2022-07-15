STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Space crunch in Cuttack's Sishu Bhawan adds to COVID-19 worry

For the last one week, the Sishu Bhawan outpatient departments (OPDs) are witnessing a rise in patient footfall owing to the seasonal flu and other monsoon-related ailments.

Published: 15th July 2022 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2022 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

Patients' rush at the ticket counter of Sishu Bhawan in Cuttack

Patients' rush at the ticket counter of Sishu Bhawan in Cuttack. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  Amid a rise in COVID-19 cases, ailing children and their parents are being forced to crowd the verandah of Sishu Bhawan in the absence of adequate seating arrangements while waiting to consult the doctors.

For the last one week, the Sishu Bhawan outpatient departments (OPDs) are witnessing a rise in patient footfall owing to the seasonal flu and other monsoon-related ailments. Due to lack of seats, patients and their attendants are having to wait at the hospital verandah for hours throwing Covid safety norms to the wind. 

The verandah has only 30 chairs. While people wait outside for tickets, they crowd the verandah once it rains. As per reports, round the year, around 300 patients visit the OPDs of 416-bed Sishu Bhawan daily for diagnosis and treatment. However, with the onset of monsoon, the number of patients increases. 

According to the hospital records, 451 paediatric patients with symptoms of common flu, viral flu, cold, cough, fever and gastroenteritis had visited the hospital OPDs on Wednesday. Sishu Bhawan Superintendent Jnanindra Nath Behera said the space problem will be solved after expansion of the hospital to G+6 structure which is being implemented at the cost of Rs 117 crore.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus Sishu Bhavan Sishu Bhavan crowding
India Matters
US house of representatives- File photo used for representation.
'Necessary to help deter China': US House votes for India sanctions waiver over S-400 missile deal
A file photo of J Jayalalithaa, MG Ramachandran, and his wife Janaki. ( Express Archives)
Jaya and now: A tale of two AIADMK splits and why the twain shall never meet
Representational Image. (File Photo | AFP)
Free Covid booster doses for all adults from July 15 till next 75 days
Actor and filmmaker Pratap Pothen.
Actor-director Prathap Pothen of 'Meendum Oru Kaathal Kathai' fame passes away

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp