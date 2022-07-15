Three elephants, three gaurs die in a month in Odisha's Satkosia Wildlife Sanctuary

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Three elephants and as many gaurs died in Satkosia Wildlife Sanctuary in June, raising an alarm among the animal activists. One adult male elephant of Pampasar range succumbed after suffering a liver dysfunction while another, a calf of Sunakhani in Tikarpara range, died after being infected by hookworms. A three-year-old calf of Purunakot range faced a similar fate after sustaining injury in his mouth. He was sent to Kapilash Rescue Centre in Dhenkanal where he died three days later. The sanctuary also lost three gaurs and a deer all by the end of June. Satkosia Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Saroj Panda, however, clarified that the jumbos did not belong to Satkosia forests, claiming they all migrated. “We are watchful of all the animals to ensure their safety and overall good health. The ailing elephants are properly taken care of as well. All the foresters are on guard.” added Panda.