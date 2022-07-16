STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP, Congress picks holes in Odisha government's school transformation programme

Alleging that there is a big scam in the implementation of the scheme, Majhi said that through it, the State government has engaged some contractors.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Opposition BJP and Congress members on Friday picked holes in the school transformation scheme started by the State government alleging that teachers' posts are vacant in many such schools.

The issue was discussed through an adjournment motion with Opposition chief whip Mohan Charan Majhi alleging that the scheme is an eye wash as many schools were announced to have been transformed after colouring the walls only.

His party colleagues Naba Charan Majhi and Subash Panigrahy also made similar allegations and said that teaching has not improved because of the scheme. Congress MLAs Tara Prasad Bahinipati and Adhiraj Panigrahi also alleged that in several transformed schools, there are no teachers. 

The Opposition members also alleged that 29 percent of schools do not have electricity while many schools do not have good lavatories.

Making a statement in response, Minister of State for School and Mass Education Sameer Ranjan Das said that the State government has made a provision of Rs 319.16 crore for infrastructure development in 12,466 schools in the current financial year.

