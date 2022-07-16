STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dowry torture: Village women thrash in-laws

Women of Jiraelo village thrashed a man who had seriously hurt his wife for allegedly not meeting the dowry demands in Erasama police limits on Friday.

Published: 16th July 2022 03:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2022 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR : Women of Jiraelo village thrashed a man who had seriously hurt his wife for allegedly not meeting the dowry demands in Erasama police limits on Friday. The accused’s father was also not spared. The angry women of the village later handed over the duo to local police demanding stern action against them.

As per police, both the father and son have been arrested and produced before a court. Sources said, the victim Chandramukhi Behera had married Priyabrat Behera of Olagada village two years ago. During the marriage, Chandramukhi’s parents had paid Rs 50,000, gold ornaments and other assets as dowry.

However, her in-laws allegedly demanded a bike and cash of Rs 1 lakh recently which her parents refused as their financial condition was not sound. Chandramukhi was since being tortured physically and mentally.

On Thursday, Chandramukhi’s husband and in-laws allegedly tortured her again. Her husband allegedly attacked her private parts with an iron rod as the step father and mother in-law tied her hands. After she lost consciousness, they dropped her at her parent’s house in Jiraelo and tried to flee. Hearing her screams, village women united and decided to teach the father-son duo a lesson. They nabbed both and thrashed them before handing over the duo to Erasama police. Chandramukhi’s brother Jhasketan Behera lodged an FIR at Erasama police station. 

