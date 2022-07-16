HC seeks update on filling up vacancies from Odisha Staff Selection Commission

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has directed the Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) to file an affidavit giving the updated position as far as filling up of vacancies in State's police force is concerned.

The division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice RK Pattanaik issued the direction on a PIL which the court had registered suo motu on March 25, 2019, in pursuance of a Supreme Court direction. On that day, the court had sought to know from the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) the total number of vacancies in the police force and its course of action for filling up such posts.

On August 5, 2019, the OPSC counsel was informed that the Commission is not concerned in the matter as it does not conduct any recruitment for filling up vacancies in the police forces of the State below the rank of Class-II (Group-B).

The OPSC counsel stated that such examinations are being conducted by the Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC). Accordingly, a reply was sought from the OSSC. Subsequently, the PIL was listed on December 2 and 16, 2019 and then after nearly two and half years on July 13.

On the day, the bench took note of the submissions by Amicus Curiae Goutam Mukherjee and posted the matter to October 19, expecting OSSC to give an update by way of an affidavit on recruitment for filling up vacancies in the police force.

While disposing of a writ petition, the Supreme Court had issued the direction on March 11, 2019. "One of the central issues canvassed till date is the filling up of the large number of vacancies in the different posts in the police forces in the states. Issues and problems are state specific and can be appropriately dealt with by the respective high courts," the Supreme Court had observed.

Through the SC Registry the Chief Justice of High Courts were then requested to entertain the matter on the judicial side as suo motu PIL and monitor the recruitment from time to time.

