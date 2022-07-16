STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Incomplete protection walls keep Baripada on toes

Bikram Keshari Jena, secretary of Madhuban Development Committee alleged that apathy of department and poor interference of district administration has caused the delay.

Published: 16th July 2022 03:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2022 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BARIPADA:  RESIDENTS of eight low-lying wards of Baripada Municipality are in a state of panic as flood water started entering these areas with rivers Budhabalanga, Jarali, Sarali and Sukhajoda in spate due to incessant rains.

That the planned protection walls around Jarali, Sarali and Sukhajoda rivers are incomplete yet has not helped the matters. Started in 2016-17 with a deadline of two years, officials of Baripada Minor Irrigation Division now say they require `11 crore more to wrap up the three projects.

Bikram Keshari Jena, secretary of Madhuban Development Committee alleged that apathy of department and poor interference of district administration has caused the delay. For the three projects, Water Resources department had allocated `5.47 crore for construction of protection wall on Jarali river, `5.55 crore for Sarali river and another `4.96 crore for Sukhajoda river.

Executive engineer of Baripada Minor Irrigation Division Mahesh Prasad Patnaik asserted that at least 1,827 metre of protection wall out of 2,200 m on both sides of Jarali river has been complete. Similarly, on Sarali river, wall work on 1,925 m out of 2,450 m is finished. For Sukhajoda, 1,654 m out of 2,175 m is ready. “We are waiting approval of the `11 crore plan for second phase work to start,” Patnaik said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Activist Teesta Setalvad (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat riots: Ahmed Patel paid Teesta Setlavad, Sanjeev Bhat, others to frame Modi, says SIT
Image used for representational purposes only
Meta platforms in India found exposed to human rights risks due to third-party action
Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
Even if one of my MLA loses in coming elections, I will embrace political Sanyas: Eknath Shinde
Rajma Bismilla throws Rs 2 lakh compensation amount at Siddaramaiah’s convoy in Bagalkot on July 15, 2022. (Photo | EPS)
WATCH | Kerur violence: Take your Rs 2 lakh back, want communal harmony, woman to Siddaramaiah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp