Naveen receives Chess Olympiad torch relay, says Odisha will take game to schools

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that it was a proud moment for India as it was hosting an international sports event like the Chess Olympiad in the 75th year of independence.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik at the Chess Olympiad.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The first ever Chess Olympiad torch relay here on Friday got a rousing welcome as Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik received it and declared the Odisha Government's commitment to promoting the game at the school level of the State.

Naveen received the relay torch from MP and chief patron of All Odisha Chess Association Achyuta Samanta and handed it over to IM Padmini Rout. The torch will move to Puri and Konark before it moves further destination, Raipur in Chhattisgarh.

Odisha CM receives the Chess Olympiad torch relay

As many as 6 players from Odisha including Padmini Rout will participate in Chess Olympiad to be held in Chennai.

The CM said that Odisha has been producing good results in chess and some players have done exceedingly well at national and international events. The State organized the World Junior Chess championship in 2016.

He said the Government intends to further strengthen the game across the State, especially in schools. "This is a game which can be easily spread as not much infrastructure or equipment is required. We will create competitions at school and college levels regularly and promote the game in a professional manner," he said expressing his vision for chess promotion.

The Chief Minister said India has produced some of the best chess players in the world and the mega event will further promote the game and create future champions.

The Olympic Relay Torch was received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at New Delhi on June 19 and he has handed it over to Grand Master Viswanathan Anand. The torch will be carried to 75 iconic places of India including Bhubaneswar, Puri and Konark in Odisha.

Sports Minister Tushar Kanti Behera said that Odisha has received immense appreciation in the field of sports under the visionary leadership of the Chief Minister. Chief patron of AOCA Achyuta Samant also spoke.

