NIRF 2022 rankings: SOA University bags top spot in Odisha across most categories

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha's four higher education institutions have secured place in the Top-100 colleges and universities across India in the National Institution Ranking Framework (NIRF) India Ranking-2022 that was announced by the Ministry of Education on Friday.

However, no State-run general university has found a spot in the list except Utkal University.

In the overall ranking of educational institutions across the country, the toppers from Odisha are Siksha 'O' Anusandhan (SOA) University, Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT), National Institute of Technology-Rourkela (NIT-R) and Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Bhubaneswar.

On the other hand, State's premier Utkal University which was in the Top-100 in the last two overall rankings, slipped from 101 to 150 rank band this time. SOA University improved its rank to 30 from 37 last year and so did KIIT University which rose to 34 from 39 last year.

Similarly, NIT-Rourkela which had secured 41 rank last time got 39 this year. But IIT-Bhubaneswar lost its 58th position and dropped to 65th rank among top 100 educational institutions this year.

At University level, three universities of the State figured in the list. SOA University topped the chart in the State by being at the 16th slot among varsities in the country. While KIIT is in the 2nd spot with 20 rank, Utkal University was ranked 88 marking a one point drop this year. As far as general colleges and those offering architecture education are concerned, none of the Odisha colleges made it to the Top-200 list.

The NIRF announced its rankings under 11 different categories this year - Overall, University, Engineering, College, Management, Pharmacy, Medical, Dental, Architecture and Law besides, Research.

SOA tops NIRF ranking, State universities lag behind

The Research category has two new entrants from the State. While the NIRF-2021 research ranking had NIT-Rourkela (31 rank) and IIT-Bhubaneswar (43 rank), this year’s ranking has NIT-R at 24th rank, IIT-Bhubaneswar at 37, SOA at 45 and KIIT at 47. Similarly, Xavier University and IIM-Sambalpur were ranked 35 and 66 respectively in the Management category.

Also, KIIT stood at 48th position and International Management Institute in Bhubaneswar, a new entrant, got 70th rank in the same category. SOA University again topped among the Law institutions in the country by bagging 9th rank. KIIT and the National Law University in Cuttack ranked 11 and 25 respectively in the Law category.

The institutions and universities that ranked in the list of top-100 engineering institutes include NIT-R at 15, SOA University (27), IIT-Bhubaneswar (36), KIIT (42), CV Raman Global University (8), VSSUT (111). Silicon Institute of Technology has been ranked 161.

While no pharmacy college of Odisha is in the NIRF-2022 list, in the Medical Education category, four colleges are in Top-100. They are SOA (18), AIIMS-Bhubaneswar (26), KIIT (30) and SCB Medical College and Hospital (44). SOA and KIIT also bagged top spots in dental education.

Like last year, this year too only 28 HEIs from Odisha participated in the NIRF ranking. Academicians said a majority of the institutions are still not ready for the ranking because of several issues including lack of infrastructure, placements and NAAC accreditation.

This year, seven general universities participated in the ranking including Ravenshaw, Rama Devi, Sambalpur, North Odisha universities but only Utkal could get a spot in the Top-100 list. None of the 32 autonomous colleges took part.

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha's four higher education institutions have secured place in the Top-100 colleges and universities across India in the National Institution Ranking Framework (NIRF) India Ranking-2022 that was announced by the Ministry of Education on Friday. However, no State-run general university has found a spot in the list except Utkal University. In the overall ranking of educational institutions across the country, the toppers from Odisha are Siksha 'O' Anusandhan (SOA) University, Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT), National Institute of Technology-Rourkela (NIT-R) and Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Bhubaneswar. On the other hand, State's premier Utkal University which was in the Top-100 in the last two overall rankings, slipped from 101 to 150 rank band this time. SOA University improved its rank to 30 from 37 last year and so did KIIT University which rose to 34 from 39 last year. Similarly, NIT-Rourkela which had secured 41 rank last time got 39 this year. But IIT-Bhubaneswar lost its 58th position and dropped to 65th rank among top 100 educational institutions this year. At University level, three universities of the State figured in the list. SOA University topped the chart in the State by being at the 16th slot among varsities in the country. While KIIT is in the 2nd spot with 20 rank, Utkal University was ranked 88 marking a one point drop this year. As far as general colleges and those offering architecture education are concerned, none of the Odisha colleges made it to the Top-200 list. The NIRF announced its rankings under 11 different categories this year - Overall, University, Engineering, College, Management, Pharmacy, Medical, Dental, Architecture and Law besides, Research. SOA tops NIRF ranking, State universities lag behind The Research category has two new entrants from the State. While the NIRF-2021 research ranking had NIT-Rourkela (31 rank) and IIT-Bhubaneswar (43 rank), this year’s ranking has NIT-R at 24th rank, IIT-Bhubaneswar at 37, SOA at 45 and KIIT at 47. Similarly, Xavier University and IIM-Sambalpur were ranked 35 and 66 respectively in the Management category. Also, KIIT stood at 48th position and International Management Institute in Bhubaneswar, a new entrant, got 70th rank in the same category. SOA University again topped among the Law institutions in the country by bagging 9th rank. KIIT and the National Law University in Cuttack ranked 11 and 25 respectively in the Law category. The institutions and universities that ranked in the list of top-100 engineering institutes include NIT-R at 15, SOA University (27), IIT-Bhubaneswar (36), KIIT (42), CV Raman Global University (8), VSSUT (111). Silicon Institute of Technology has been ranked 161. While no pharmacy college of Odisha is in the NIRF-2022 list, in the Medical Education category, four colleges are in Top-100. They are SOA (18), AIIMS-Bhubaneswar (26), KIIT (30) and SCB Medical College and Hospital (44). SOA and KIIT also bagged top spots in dental education. Like last year, this year too only 28 HEIs from Odisha participated in the NIRF ranking. Academicians said a majority of the institutions are still not ready for the ranking because of several issues including lack of infrastructure, placements and NAAC accreditation. This year, seven general universities participated in the ranking including Ravenshaw, Rama Devi, Sambalpur, North Odisha universities but only Utkal could get a spot in the Top-100 list. None of the 32 autonomous colleges took part.