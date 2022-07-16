Odisha hospitals to keep an eye on migrants amid monkeypox fear

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A day after the first monkeypox case was detected in the country, Odisha government on Friday issued a guideline urging districts to intensify surveillance and monitor incoming international travellers.

Director of Public Health Dr Niranjan Mishra has shot off a letter to all CDMOs, Dean-cum-Principals of government medical colleges, Directors of Capital Hospital and Rourkela Government Hospital to keep a tab on migrants coming from affected states and countries.

They have been directed to send samples of suspected cases to Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC) for onward transmission to National Institute of Virology (NIV) at Pune for testing. "The health officials have been asked to sensitise the healthcare professionals in their respective districts on an urgent basis to step up surveillance and send the activity report regularly," Dr Mishra said.

As per the guidelines, international passengers will have to avoid close contact with sick people, contact with dead or live wild animals and others. They have been advised to avoid contact with contaminated materials used by sick people such as clothing, bedding or materials used in healthcare settings.

People who develop symptoms suggestive of monkeypox like fever and skin rash and visited an area where monkeypox has been reported have been advised to immediately consult the nearest health facility. According to WHO, monkeypox is a viral zoonosis (a virus transmitted to humans from animals) with symptoms similar to those seen in the past in smallpox patients though it is clinically less severe.

