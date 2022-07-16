STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha Youth Congress demands Tirtol MLA Bijaya Shankar Das' resignation

“Though he should be resigning from his post on moral grounds, he has not done so,” Prusty said adding, “since he is in power, he may use pressure on police force to suppress the matter.” 

Published: 16th July 2022 03:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2022 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

BJD's Tirtol MLA Bijay Shankar Das

BJD's Tirtol MLA Bijay Shankar Das

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR:  District youth Congress leaders, on Friday, demanded the resignation of local MLA Bijay Shankar Das on moral grounds following a Crime Branch inquiry initiated against him on charges of involvement in sex scandal and running a brothel.  

In a press meet, president of Youth Congress, Tirtol block unit Bedadyuti Prusty said the Congress party has demanded resignation of the local MLA after allegations of sex scandal against him have surfaced. "Though he should be resigning from his post on moral grounds, he has not done so and since he is in power, he may use pressure on police force to suppress the matter," Prusty said .

Recently, the SP had sought intervention of the Crime Branch to take charge of the investigation against Das.  On June 18, Das' fiancée Somalika Dash had lodged an FIR in Jagatsinghpur police station alleging betrayal, sexual harassment and cheating. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bijay Shankar Das Tirtol MLA Youth Congress
India Matters
Activist Teesta Setalvad (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat riots: Ahmed Patel paid Teesta Setlavad, Sanjeev Bhat, others to frame Modi, says SIT
Image used for representational purposes only
Meta platforms in India found exposed to human rights risks due to third-party action
Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
Even if one of my MLA loses in coming elections, I will embrace political Sanyas: Eknath Shinde
Rajma Bismilla throws Rs 2 lakh compensation amount at Siddaramaiah’s convoy in Bagalkot on July 15, 2022. (Photo | EPS)
WATCH | Kerur violence: Take your Rs 2 lakh back, want communal harmony, woman to Siddaramaiah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp