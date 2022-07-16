Odisha Youth Congress demands Tirtol MLA Bijaya Shankar Das' resignation

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: District youth Congress leaders, on Friday, demanded the resignation of local MLA Bijay Shankar Das on moral grounds following a Crime Branch inquiry initiated against him on charges of involvement in sex scandal and running a brothel. In a press meet, president of Youth Congress, Tirtol block unit Bedadyuti Prusty said the Congress party has demanded resignation of the local MLA after allegations of sex scandal against him have surfaced. "Though he should be resigning from his post on moral grounds, he has not done so and since he is in power, he may use pressure on police force to suppress the matter," Prusty said . Recently, the SP had sought intervention of the Crime Branch to take charge of the investigation against Das. On June 18, Das' fiancée Somalika Dash had lodged an FIR in Jagatsinghpur police station alleging betrayal, sexual harassment and cheating.