STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha's Sambalpur University rocked by back-to-back question paper leaks

As per the usual procedure, once the manuscript of the question paper is ready, it is mailed to the varsity by the examiners.

Published: 16th July 2022 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2022 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

Sambalpur University

Sambalpur University (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR:  A day after Sambalpur University cancelled the Plus Three final year examination of Education Honours paper following question paper leak, the varsity had to yet again cancel the final year Physics Honours Paper-14 exams, scheduled on Friday, after the question paper went viral on social media ahead of the examination. 

Suspecting the involvement of an examiner from an aided college in Kuchinda sub-division of the district behind the question paper leak, Vice-Chancellor Sanjiv Mittal said, "The said teacher was entrusted to set the questions for three papers of Physics."

"While one examination has already been conducted on July 12, another was scheduled for Friday. One more examination is scheduled on July 18. The manuscripts of all the three papers are circulating online," the VC added. 

"We have summoned the teacher and a committee is already inquiring into the incident. We have also lodged a case in connection with the question paper leak and requested the police to involve the cyber cell for inquiry," Mittal added.

As per the usual procedure, once the manuscript of the question paper is ready, it is mailed to the varsity by the examiners. Subsequently, the manuscript is downloaded at the office of the Controller of Examination and after moderation sent for printing. The printed question papers are sent to the affiliated colleges around two days before the examinations in sealed packages and the seal is opened right before the examination.

Mittal said, "Since the manuscript has been leaked, we have ruled out the possibility of leak through the printing press. The lapses might have taken place either on the examiner's part or at the end of the controller of examination, which will come to the fore after the inquiry."

However, to avoid recurrence, the university has decided to withdraw the question papers of the remaining examinations for the Plus Three final year. "New question papers will be set and directly mailed to the principal of the college or centre superintendent an hour before the examination. They will download and print the question paper on their own," explained the VC

On Thursday, the varsity authorities had cancelled the examination of the 'Educational Management' paper of the plus three final year Education Honours students and rescheduled it to July 19. The Physics examination has also been rescheduled to July 22. 

Though the varsity authorities had refuted the allegations of question paper leak of the Physics examination conducted on July 12, they are are now planning to hold re-examination of the paper to ensure a fair assessment, sources added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sambalpur University
India Matters
Activist Teesta Setalvad (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat riots: Ahmed Patel paid Teesta Setlavad, Sanjeev Bhat, others to frame Modi, says SIT
Image used for representational purposes only
Meta platforms in India found exposed to human rights risks due to third-party action
Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
Even if one of my MLA loses in coming elections, I will embrace political Sanyas: Eknath Shinde
Rajma Bismilla throws Rs 2 lakh compensation amount at Siddaramaiah’s convoy in Bagalkot on July 15, 2022. (Photo | EPS)
WATCH | Kerur violence: Take your Rs 2 lakh back, want communal harmony, woman to Siddaramaiah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp