Odisha's Sambalpur University rocked by back-to-back question paper leaks

SAMBALPUR: A day after Sambalpur University cancelled the Plus Three final year examination of Education Honours paper following question paper leak, the varsity had to yet again cancel the final year Physics Honours Paper-14 exams, scheduled on Friday, after the question paper went viral on social media ahead of the examination.

Suspecting the involvement of an examiner from an aided college in Kuchinda sub-division of the district behind the question paper leak, Vice-Chancellor Sanjiv Mittal said, "The said teacher was entrusted to set the questions for three papers of Physics."

"While one examination has already been conducted on July 12, another was scheduled for Friday. One more examination is scheduled on July 18. The manuscripts of all the three papers are circulating online," the VC added.

"We have summoned the teacher and a committee is already inquiring into the incident. We have also lodged a case in connection with the question paper leak and requested the police to involve the cyber cell for inquiry," Mittal added.

As per the usual procedure, once the manuscript of the question paper is ready, it is mailed to the varsity by the examiners. Subsequently, the manuscript is downloaded at the office of the Controller of Examination and after moderation sent for printing. The printed question papers are sent to the affiliated colleges around two days before the examinations in sealed packages and the seal is opened right before the examination.

Mittal said, "Since the manuscript has been leaked, we have ruled out the possibility of leak through the printing press. The lapses might have taken place either on the examiner's part or at the end of the controller of examination, which will come to the fore after the inquiry."

However, to avoid recurrence, the university has decided to withdraw the question papers of the remaining examinations for the Plus Three final year. "New question papers will be set and directly mailed to the principal of the college or centre superintendent an hour before the examination. They will download and print the question paper on their own," explained the VC

On Thursday, the varsity authorities had cancelled the examination of the 'Educational Management' paper of the plus three final year Education Honours students and rescheduled it to July 19. The Physics examination has also been rescheduled to July 22.

Though the varsity authorities had refuted the allegations of question paper leak of the Physics examination conducted on July 12, they are are now planning to hold re-examination of the paper to ensure a fair assessment, sources added.

