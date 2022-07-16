Saveri river in spate, 58 persons evacuated from Motu, Kalimela

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: About 58 people from the low-lying areas in Motu under Podia block and old Motu Basti under Kalimela block were evacuated and shifted to temporary shelters by district administration on Friday morning soon after water level in river Saveri increased due to flooding at Godavari basin.

While 45 people from two gram panchayats in Motu under Podia block have been shifted to the multipurpose hall, 13 from four panchayats in Kalimela block were taken to temporary flood shelter. They are being provided food and other requisites. Most people have carried essential items, Motu Tehsil office sources said.

Meanwhile, communication between Malkangiri-Andhra Pradesh on NH-326 remained disrupted for the fifth day on Friday as rain water continued to flow over the low-lying Goikur bridge in Andhra Pradesh, some 6 km from Motu.However, situation in other parts of the district remains normal with water flowing below danger mark.

Collector Vishal Singh along with the ADM Maheswar Nayak visited Motu to take stock of the situation. “All the evacuated people are being provided food and 20 temporary shelters besides four multipurpose centres under Podia and Kalimela blocks have been kept in readiness. The officials are prepared to deal with any exigency,” he said. Even though rain has stopped in Malkangiri, backwaters from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have been the reason of increase in Saveri water level, Singh informed.

Rains pound Koraput, roads, houses damaged

Jeypore: Incessant rains since the past seven days in different parts of Koraput district have thrown life out of gear with reports of damages to houses and property pouring in from different areas. According to sources, with the monsoon remaining active since July 10, medium to heavy downpour is being reported from 10 blocks for over a week now. As per preliminary reports, connectivity to Dasmantpur, Boipariguda, Lamataput, Kundra , Borrigumma, Kotpad has been hit as roads have been damaged. Besides, around 200 thatched houses have been damaged partially in the district. District emergency department sources informed that officials of different blocks, tehsils and municipalities have been monitoring the situation. With no further warning on rains from Saturday, situation is likely to improve gradually.

