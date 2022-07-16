STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Saveri river in spate, 58 persons evacuated from Motu, Kalimela

They are being provided food and other requisites. Most people have carried essential items, Motu Tehsil office sources said.

Published: 16th July 2022 03:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2022 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI:  About 58 people from the low-lying areas in Motu under Podia block and old Motu Basti under Kalimela block were evacuated and shifted to temporary shelters by district administration on Friday morning soon after water level in river Saveri increased due to flooding at Godavari basin. 

While 45 people from two gram panchayats in Motu under Podia block have been shifted to the multipurpose hall, 13 from four panchayats in Kalimela block were taken to temporary flood shelter. They are being provided food and other requisites. Most people have carried essential items, Motu Tehsil office sources said.

Meanwhile, communication between Malkangiri-Andhra Pradesh on NH-326 remained disrupted for the fifth day on Friday as rain water  continued to flow over the low-lying Goikur bridge in Andhra Pradesh, some 6 km from Motu.However, situation in other parts of the district remains normal with water flowing below danger mark.

Collector Vishal Singh along with the ADM Maheswar Nayak visited Motu to take stock of the situation. “All the evacuated people are being provided food and 20 temporary shelters besides four multipurpose centres under Podia and Kalimela blocks have been kept  in readiness. The officials are prepared to deal with any exigency,” he said. Even though rain has stopped in Malkangiri, backwaters from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have been the reason of  increase in Saveri water level, Singh informed. 

Rains pound Koraput, roads, houses damaged
Jeypore: Incessant rains since the past seven days in different parts of Koraput district have thrown life out of gear with reports of damages to houses and property pouring in from different areas. According to sources, with the monsoon remaining active since July 10, medium to heavy downpour is being reported from 10 blocks for over a week now. As per preliminary reports, connectivity to Dasmantpur, Boipariguda, Lamataput, Kundra , Borrigumma, Kotpad has been hit as roads have been damaged.   Besides, around 200 thatched houses have been damaged partially in the district.  District emergency department sources informed that officials of different blocks, tehsils and municipalities have been monitoring the situation. With no further warning on rains from Saturday, situation is likely to improve gradually.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Activist Teesta Setalvad (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat riots: Ahmed Patel paid Teesta Setlavad, Sanjeev Bhat, others to frame Modi, says SIT
Image used for representational purposes only
Meta platforms in India found exposed to human rights risks due to third-party action
Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
Even if one of my MLA loses in coming elections, I will embrace political Sanyas: Eknath Shinde
Rajma Bismilla throws Rs 2 lakh compensation amount at Siddaramaiah’s convoy in Bagalkot on July 15, 2022. (Photo | EPS)
WATCH | Kerur violence: Take your Rs 2 lakh back, want communal harmony, woman to Siddaramaiah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp