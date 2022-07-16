STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three cyber criminals from Jharkhand arrested for Rs 15.56 lakh theft in Rourkela

Police said that Nalindri Toppo under Kutra police limits in Sundargarh district had taken voluntary retirement in May 2021 and received about Rs 34.99 lakh.

Image for representational purpose for cyber crimes. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA:  A six-month investigation has led to arrest of three cyber criminals of Jharkhand involved in stealing Rs 15.56 lakh from the bank account of a retired railway employee. The trio was produced before a Rourkela court on Friday by the Cyber Crime & Economic Offences (CC&EO) officials.

On November 29, 2021, Toppo received a phone call and was trapped by the cyber criminals who subsequently duped him of Rs 15.56 lakh. After realising the fraud, he approached the CC&EO police station and lodged a complaint on Dec 2, 2021. 

In course of investigation, Md. Jamshed Ansari, 37, was arrested from Jamtara district of Jharkhand and led to Md. Arif Ansari (21) and Md. Rajaul Ansari (30) from Giridih district. Four mobile phones, multiple SIM cards and `7,800 were seized from them.
 

