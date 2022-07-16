STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Turtle opens new store in Angul

By Express News Service

ANGUL:   Leading menswear brand Turtle Limited has opened a new store in Angul. Located in front of GS Centre at Gandhi Marg in the town, it will be another addition to the total number of stores the company has in Odisha. 

“Turtle as a brand is in a rapid expansion mode currently and the focus is on expanding our EBO base across the country. At Turtle Angul store, one will get premium quality menswear apparels with the finest quality of fabrics and compatible accessories. Also, we have an exclusive range of ceremonial collections which will set the tone of dressing during the wedding season,” said brand manager of Turtle limited, Rupam Deb.

“This is our 10th store in Odisha. We are confident that the people of Angul will like the collection of Turtle. Other than shirts and trousers, Turtle now boasts of premium quality denim and T-shirts. Our ceremonial collection will add a glitter to the wardrobes,” said Turtle Area Operations Manager Abhayankar Majumder.  

