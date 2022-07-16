Unable to cross nullah, school kids stay at garage

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Two school students had a providential escape from getting swept away in Laxmi nullah while trying to cross it with their cycles on shoulders while returning home from school on Thursday.

The two were among the 14 students, in the age bracket of 14-15 years of Digisira village in Banibhusanpur panchayat under Harbhanga block of Boudh district, who were forced to spend the night in a motor garage after failing to cross the nullah due to increase in water level.

Sources said the students crossed the nullah daily to reach school at Charichhak. However, on Thursday, after their classes, they saw the nullah overflowing with high current water due to heavy rainfall upstream. Still, two students with cycles on shoulders attempted crossing the drain but were dragged by the speed of water. ‘

However, they stuck to some stones while their cycles were swept away. Since it was evening by then, the locals asked them not to venture into the nullah. With no other option, they stayed at a roadside motor garage and on Friday morning, as water flow in the nullah receded, the kids were taken back by their parents.

