Leaky ceiling sends pupils and teachers to verandah in Odisha

MALKANGIRI: Even as the Government Primary School building in Ward No-12 of Balimela Town is on the verge of collapse, no step has been taken to repair it, thus posing danger for the students. In most classrooms, plasters have peeled off and at many portions, concrete collapsed. A total of 116 students including 67 girls study in the school from Class I to Class V.

Due to the cracks on the walls and roof, water leaking from everywhere is a common sight during rains. “This is the condition of the school for the last three years. We have complained to school authorities but nothing has changed,” locals alleged. Established in 2001, two school buildings having two rooms in each, but due to water seepage, teachers teach on school verandah, the locals rued.

Though the locals have either approached officials or written letters many times to the Collector, Korukonda BDO and DPEP Coordinator in July last year, none of the officials reportedly turned up. Headmaster Gupteswar Majhi admitted that one of the two buildings has been damaged and is unsafe, while the other is no better.

“It is unsafe to conduct classes inside such classrooms as plaster keeps falling off from multiple places. Though the higher-ups have been apprised of the matter, nothing has been done to repair or renovate,” Majhi said.

