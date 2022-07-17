Home States Odisha

Leaky ceiling sends pupils and teachers to verandah in Odisha

Established in 2001, two school buildings having two rooms in each, but due to water seepage, teachers teach on school verandah, the locals rued.

Published: 17th July 2022 11:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2022 11:07 AM   |  A+A-

A total of 116 students including 67 girls study in the school from Class I to Class V.

A total of 116 students including 67 girls study in the school from Class I to Class V.

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Even as the Government Primary School building in Ward No-12 of Balimela Town is on the verge of collapse, no step has been taken to repair it, thus posing danger for the students. In most classrooms, plasters have peeled off and at many portions, concrete collapsed. A total of 116 students including 67 girls study in the school from Class I to Class V.

Due to the cracks on the walls and roof, water leaking from everywhere is a common sight during rains. “This is the condition of the school for the last three years. We have complained to school authorities but nothing has changed,” locals alleged. Established in 2001, two school buildings having two rooms in each, but due to water seepage, teachers teach on school verandah, the locals rued.

Though the locals have either approached officials or written letters many times to the Collector, Korukonda BDO and DPEP Coordinator in July last year, none of the officials reportedly turned up. Headmaster Gupteswar Majhi admitted that one of the two buildings has been damaged and is unsafe, while the other is no better.

“It is unsafe to conduct classes inside such classrooms as plaster keeps falling off from multiple places. Though the higher-ups have been apprised of the matter, nothing has been done to repair or renovate,” Majhi said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Balimela Town Odisha government schools
India Matters
Activist Teesta Setalvad (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat riots: Ahmed Patel paid Teesta Setlavad, Sanjeev Bhat, others to frame Modi, says SIT
Image used for representational purposes only
Meta platforms in India found exposed to human rights risks due to third-party action
Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
Even if one of my MLA loses in coming elections, I will embrace political Sanyas: Eknath Shinde
Rajma Bismilla throws Rs 2 lakh compensation amount at Siddaramaiah’s convoy in Bagalkot on July 15, 2022. (Photo | EPS)
WATCH | Kerur violence: Take your Rs 2 lakh back, want communal harmony, woman to Siddaramaiah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp