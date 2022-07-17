Man blackmails woman with fake IG account, held

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: A 28-year-old man was arrested from Bhubaneswar by the Bari Ramchandrapur police for allegedly creating a fake Instagram account and blackmailing a woman in order to extort money. The accused identified as Susanta Behera of Jantuali village, Bhadrak district works in a private company in Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh.

The victim (26), filed a complaint with the Bari Ramchandrapur police stating that Behera had sent her a friend request on Instagram disguised as a woman. As the request came from a woman, she felt no harm in adding the sender as a friend. Later, he started sending her vulgar messages asking for her private pictures in return. When she refused, he began blackmailing her with those messages.

While the investigations were on, police traced Behera’s location as Bhubaneswar. Without further ado, they proceeded to Bhubaneswar and caught hold of Behera near the city railway station on Friday.“The accused had created a fake Instagram handle in the name and display picture of a woman to give an impression of a female account. After befriending the victim he sent vulgar messages and later blackmailed her when she refused his demands,” said a police official.

The accused was arrested under relevant sections of IPC and IT Acts. He was forwarded to the local court and later remanded to judicial custody after his bail plea was rejected, police said.

