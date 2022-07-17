‘No mask, no fuel’ norm returns in Bhubaneswar amid covid surge

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amid a rapid surge in Covid cases in the Capital city, the BMC on Thursday issued fresh guidelines enforcing the mandatory use of masks in a more restrictive manner. Municipal Commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange has directed all petrol bunks not to sell fuel to those without masks or not wearing it properly. He asked them to put such signs at the fuel stations.

Kulange also asked the heads of different government and private offices in the city to enforce mask norms strongly. “The offices shall ensure that their employees wear masks all the time on the office premises except during tiffin, lunch or dinner,” he said.

The Commissioner also asked malls, shops and stores to fix signages of ‘no mask no entry’ and ‘no mask no goods’ on their premises to ensure that everyone wears a mask to prevent transmission. He warned that violation of the guideline will attract a penalty as per the provisions of Odisha Covid-19 regulations.

BMC officials said the active case tally crossed the 1,000 mark in the city on Saturday after the detection of 353 new cases in the last 24 hours. While 53 cases were reported in Patia, 28 in Khandagiri and 20 each were detected in Nayapalli and Chandrasekharpur. Around 220 people also recovered from the infection. The Capital city now has 1,107 active cases.

CAPITAL CASE TALLY

Active cases in last 24 hours - 353

Patia - 53

Khandagiri - 28

Nayapalli - 20

Chandrasekharpur - 20

Recovery - 220

Total Active Cases - 1,107

