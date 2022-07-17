Odisha inspector suspended for ‘gross misconduct’ resulting in death of three people

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Police Inspector Snigdharani Suna, who courted controversy after her vehicle rammed into an auto-rickshaw killing three persons in Sonepur district four days ago, was on Saturday placed under suspension for ‘gross misconduct’ by the Director General of Police (DGP) Sunil Kumar Bansal.

She is posted at the Sundargarh District Police Office (DPO) in Sundargarh town. During the period of suspension, she will remain under the disciplinary control of Superintendent of Police, Sundargarh, the order read. Earlier, she was officially sent to Puri to perform the duty for the Rath Yatra festival. While returning on July 12, her vehicle rammed into an auto-rickshaw killing three and injuring several others on the Balangir-Sonepur stretch of NH 57 in the Sonepur district. Subsequently, her driver Ajay jethi, was arrested and released on bail.

Suna’s estranged husband Suresh Bag, a junior college lecturer, had lodged a complaint in May 2022 at the Town police station alleging that she had married her driver Ajay despite the pendency of their divorce. Earlier, in September 2020 while posted as IIC of Birmitrapur police station, Suna had lodged a complaint of domestic violence against her husband at RN Pali police station here. Asked about the whereabouts of Snigdharani, Sundargarh SP Sagarika Nath said she is on medical leave.

