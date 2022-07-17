Home States Odisha

Odisha: Now get an internship opportunity at Nandankanan Zoo

Students who are pursuing or have completed graduation and post graduation from recognised institutions or universities may opt for the internship.

Published: 17th July 2022 10:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2022 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

Nandankanan Zoo

Nandankanan Zoo

By Sudarsan Maharana
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Nandankanan Zoo has decided to offer internships to graduate and post-graduate students in the field of in-situ and ex-situ conservation, zoo management and other relevant topics to help them understand wildlife conservation.

Zoo deputy director Sanjeet Kumar said the programme has been launched in Nandankanan for the first time. Nandankanan is also the first among all zoological parks in the country to start such an internship programme for the students.

He said the zoo will also be one of the first few establishments that will be offering internships to the students in the field of wildlife conservation. “Though some of the students have previously worked with us for their research, there was no programme in the zoo to offer internship,” Kumar said.

As per the programme, the internship will be conducted in four sessions in summer (April to June), fall (July to September), spring (October to December) and winter (January to March). The first batch internship is expected to start this year in July.

The zoo currently has curated topics such as the behavioural study of zoo animals, economic valuation of ecosystem services of Nandankanan, visitors survey and evaluation of change in conservation attitude through zoo awareness, water quality parameter of wetlands, non-invasive assessment of biodiversity, non-invasive sampling of ecto-endo parasite and their surveillance, study on green good deeds, study on solid and liquid waste management for internship. The duration of the internship will range from 30 days to three months and each batch will have 10 students.

The zoo has asked interested students to submit their applications on its website, through registered post or via nandankananzoo@yahoo.com and deputydirector.kanan@gmail.com.

The official said internships on more topics will be introduced once the zoo lab infrastructure is improved in the near future. He said if the initiative succeeds, the zoo may also consider a stipend for the interns.

