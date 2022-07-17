Odisha Plus II admission process to start from July 20

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Days after the publication of Class X results by the State Board, the government will start the admission process for Plus Two streams for the 2022-23 academic session from July 20. The government has decided to go ahead with the admission process although the CBSE and ICSE are yet to announce their Class X results.

“We expect CBSE and ICSE to announce the results very shortly. There will be no problem for students of these boards as they will be able to take part in the admission schedule. However, if the results are delayed, the department will consider extending the dateline to allow the students to apply for Plus Two schools,” School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said on Saturday.

The online form fill-up will commence on July 20 and continue till August 10. The admission will be done through Student Academic Management System (SAMS) and the common application form will be available on the SAMS portal from July 20. Around 2,000 higher secondary schools will take part in the admission process this year. The government, however, has not taken any decision yet on increasing seats.

“We have a sufficient number of seats but if required steps will be taken to increase seats,” the Minister said.

The matric result this year was announced on July 6 with a pass percentage of 90.55 per cent. However, statistics suggest that in the 2021-22 academic session, 90 per cent of seats in Arts and only 60 per cent of seats in Science were filled up.

Commerce and Vocational streams saw just 57 per cent admissions. In Upashastri, the enrollment was around 71 per cent of the total seat strength. Department officials said a decision on increasing seat strength will be taken on the basis of applications received this year.

