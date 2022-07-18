Newly-married couple die by suicide in Odisha's Jajpur

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: A newly married couple allegedly died by suicide in their rented house near Dala Shiva Temple under Jajpur Road police limits in the district late on Saturday night. As per reports, the man, working at a private firm in Kalinga Nagar, got married four months back and was staying with his wife in a rented house. However, house owner Smitashree Biswal spotted the bodies and alerted the police. She said the couple was staying in her house for rent for the last two months. She had also seen the man return home from work on Saturday.

On getting information, Jajpur Road police rushed to the spot and sent the bodies for post-mortem. Though the exact reason behind their death is yet to be known, it is suspected the duo might have died by suicide. A case has been registered and an investigation has begun, police said.

“We have sent the bodies for post-mortem and are awaiting the report. The exact reason behind the death of the couple can be ascertained after that,” said a police official. In another incident, the body of a youth was found lying in farmland in Bandalo under Barachana police limits in the Jajpur district on the day.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained. Reports said, some locals spotted the body and alerted the police. On getting information, police rushed to the spot and recovered the body before sending it for post-mortem to Barachana CHC. Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the matter to find the exact reason behind the death.

