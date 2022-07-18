Home States Odisha

Newly-married couple die by suicide in Odisha's Jajpur

Though the exact reason behind their death is yet to be known, it is suspected the duo might have died by suicide.

Published: 18th July 2022 09:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2022 09:57 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

JAJPUR:  A newly married couple allegedly died by suicide in their rented house near Dala Shiva Temple under Jajpur Road police limits in the district late on Saturday night. As per reports, the man, working at a private firm in Kalinga Nagar, got married four months back and was staying with his wife in a rented house. However, house owner Smitashree Biswal spotted the bodies and alerted the police.  She said the couple was staying in her house for rent for the last two months. She had also seen the man return home from work on Saturday.

On getting information, Jajpur Road police rushed to the spot and sent the bodies for post-mortem. Though the exact reason behind their death is yet to be known, it is suspected the duo might have died by suicide.  A case has been registered and an investigation has begun, police said. 

“We have sent the bodies for post-mortem and are awaiting the report. The exact reason behind the death of the couple can be ascertained after that,” said a police official. In another incident, the body of a youth was found lying in farmland in Bandalo under Barachana police limits in the Jajpur district on the day.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained. Reports said, some locals spotted the body and alerted the police. On getting information, police rushed to the spot and recovered the body before sending it for post-mortem to Barachana CHC. Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the matter to find the exact reason behind the death.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jajpur suicide Odisha
India Matters
Laxman Mane.
Marathi writer, activist Laxman Mane joins NCP
K Sudhakaran (Photo | EPS)
KPCC president K Sudhakaran tenders apology for derogatory remarks against M M Mani
(Representational Image)
Sikkim cop shoots dead three colleagues in Delhi over offensive comments against wife
Image used for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Girl in Odisha's Jajpur jumps off roof to escape gang-rape bid, injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp