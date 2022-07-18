Home States Odisha

Odisha: Despite Sec 144, stone blasting in Bagudi continues

A stone blasting site in Bagudi area | EXPRESS

BALASORE:  Kati Singh, a tribal woman, and her family who live in the Bagudi forests under the Soro constituency scared. The sounds of stone blasting at regular intervals are as dreaded as the pieces that fly and fall on not only her house but everywhere nearby. There are many who have been killed due to the stone falls. But they are all silent as the mafia keeps threatening them.

Kati is not the only one, residents of Mangalpur, Mahumuhan and Kesharipur Panchayats along with their adjoining GPs also are living in constant fear of dreadful sounds of stone blasting being carried out allegedly by the mafia in forests of the Bagudi area. This is happening despite the district administration and Soro Tehsil having imposed Section 144 on 45 quarries.

Local MLA and residents allege the nexus of officials at different levels, politicians and district administration with the mafias leading to rampant blasting and transportation of stones outside the district.  Soro MLA Parshuram Dhada said there is no meaning of imposition of CrPC section 144 if it remains on papers. “The district administration and local tehsildar do not check the illegal practice causing damage to the forests. The mafia often works at night at 45 spots identified in the Bagudi area,” claimed Dhada.  

He had protested many times and brought it to the notice of the district administration to check the illegal mining but no step was reportedly taken by the concerned officials. “Recently, a team of officials went to the spot for inquiry. The report revealed stone mining being carried out by leaseholders indiscriminately but no step was taken against them as they are under the protection of police, politicians and officials,” he alleged. This will soon denude the forests in some years, the MLA claimed. 

He had raised the issue in Assembly and had urged for a proper inquiry. Complaints to the tehsildar leads to raids and seizure of stone-laden vehicles besides vehicle owners being fined for just one day. But soon the mafia is back in action, claimed locals. They alleged that the district administration officials are involved with the mafia as they get huge monetary benefits.

Contacted, Soro Tehsildar Ashok Kumar Das said, presently 12 stone quarries out of 23 are running in Bagudi and its adjoining locations that have got legal permission. “A case was registered in Soro police station against six persons who had breached CrPC section -144, 15 days ago. Police would take action against them,” the tehsildar said. 
 

