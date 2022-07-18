Odisha villagers create path, as administration fails to create one

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: The residents of Dunguri Sahi in Rangmatia, a remote village under Jashipur gram panchayat, joined hands to build a road to their village after the local administration failed to address the problem.The locals had no motorable road to their village which restricted access to emergency services as ambulances and four wheelers couldn’t go beyond the main roads.

The situations worsened during monsoon as roads disappeared under rainwater and children could not reach the Anganwadi centres.The residents said, thirty families of a colony located in a portion of the village were living in a miserable condition because of the absence of roads leading to their houses. “We were forced to build a road with help of other villagers as the local administration and sarpanch turned a deaf ear to our pleas,” said the residents.However, the Sarpanch, Kashu Majhi informed that he was aware of the issue and had assured the villagers of taking it to the BDO and address it as soon as possible.

