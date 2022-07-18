Puri administration gears up to facilitate Bol Bom yatra devotees 

By Express News Service

PURI: After a gap of two years, as thousands of Kawdias set forth on Bol Bom yatra in the month of Shravan for pouring water on Shivalingas at various Shiva temples, the district administration has geared up for smooth conduct of the rituals besides facilitating their journey.

Sub-collector Bhavataran Sahu who heads the Sri Loknath Temple Trust Board held a meeting with the servitors of the temple and streamlined the arrangements including resting place for Kawdias and the spots where they can keep their water pots during rest.

Since a majority of Bol Bom devotees visit the Sri Loknath temple, one of the oldest Shiva temples of the state, to pour the sanctified water they carry from miles away, the district witnesses people even from neighbouring states thronging the temple on all Mondays of the month.

Sahu informed that all the Kawdias are advised to wear face masks and maintain social distance even during the rituals in the temple. The direction came in the wake of rising cases of Covid-19 in Puri district.

Residents fear, Kawdias visiting Puri from various places including red zones, are likely to be a threat to locals.

Special police arrangements have been made to ensure that nobody touches Kawdias on their way to Sri Loknath temple passing through Badadanda. The temple complex has also been cleaned. Meanwhile, nearly `6 lakh was collected from the temple Hundi which was opened in presence of officials. A devotee donated `1 lakh on the day, informed Sahu.

PURI: After a gap of two years, as thousands of Kawdias set forth on Bol Bom yatra in the month of Shravan for pouring water on Shivalingas at various Shiva temples, the district administration has geared up for smooth conduct of the rituals besides facilitating their journey. Sub-collector Bhavataran Sahu who heads the Sri Loknath Temple Trust Board held a meeting with the servitors of the temple and streamlined the arrangements including resting place for Kawdias and the spots where they can keep their water pots during rest. Since a majority of Bol Bom devotees visit the Sri Loknath temple, one of the oldest Shiva temples of the state, to pour the sanctified water they carry from miles away, the district witnesses people even from neighbouring states thronging the temple on all Mondays of the month. Sahu informed that all the Kawdias are advised to wear face masks and maintain social distance even during the rituals in the temple. The direction came in the wake of rising cases of Covid-19 in Puri district. Residents fear, Kawdias visiting Puri from various places including red zones, are likely to be a threat to locals. Special police arrangements have been made to ensure that nobody touches Kawdias on their way to Sri Loknath temple passing through Badadanda. The temple complex has also been cleaned. Meanwhile, nearly `6 lakh was collected from the temple Hundi which was opened in presence of officials. A devotee donated `1 lakh on the day, informed Sahu.