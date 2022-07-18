Saline water in paddy fields leaves Odisha's farmers of two blocks worried

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Blame it on lack of proper water management or the dilapidated condition of sluice gates, farmers of Erasama and Balikuda blocks are in trouble as saline water from the sea has entered thousands of hectares of farmlands where paddy has been grown. Though the issue turns out to be an annual concern, no precautionary arrangements have been taken up for the erection of saline embankments by the government.

Sources said, seawater breached the stone packing embankment and entered different parts of Paradip, Erasama and Balikuda areas. As per reports, a 50-feet wide breach has occurred in Ramatara village under Padampur panchayat due to a gush of seawater inundating Kalabedi and Siali of Erasama block.

Another 50-feet wide breach occurred near Noliashai under the Gadaharishpur panchayat of the same block rendering paddy fields waterlogged. Such a situation has landed farmers in a quandary. Sarpanch of Padmapur panchayat Prativarani Patra said the earlier government had decided to construct a saline embankment by packing stones along the coast. To prevent these stones from getting separated during high tide, iron nets were used. “But nothing has been done for massive plantations along the embankments to keep them safe,” she said.

Meanwhile, BDO Erasama Kailash Behera has directed all sarpanchs, and executive officers of panchayats in Erasama block to remain alert and take steps to avert any loss. In Balikuda, the situation is no better. Sluice gates which had been constructed to control surplus saline or rainwater and release it as per the requirement to prevent waterlogging in paddy fields are not working properly.

Former sarpanch of Anantpur Ramesh Paital alleged, “irrigation wing had renovated sluice gates and replaced iron plates in 2019-2020 at Basant village under Rahan panchayat but plates of many gates have been damaged just after two years of renovation due to substandard work. Since only three sluice gates are functional now, proper water management cannot be done, he further stated.

Meanwhile, saline water lies stagnant across paddy fields in Kusupur, Rahan, Anantapur, Diagada, Malagada, Brahmandi, Basant, Tentulibellari, Keupada, Prasanpur and Murunia villages. Anguished, farmers said, “We have sown paddy seeds on thousands of hectares for transplantation for a good kharif produce. But saline waterlogging will damage the plantation. We have lost all hopes.” Despite attempts, Chief District Agriculture Officer Rajkishore Das could not be contacted.

